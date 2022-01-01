Huntsville cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in Huntsville

Canadian Bakin image

BAGELS

Canadian Bakin

501 Church Street NW A, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Notorious BLT$7.25
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Dukes mayo on a bagel of your choice.
*Suggested add-ons: avocado, caramelized onion, cream cheese*
Comes with a side of Chips or Fruit.
Everything Bagel$2.00
A bagel topped with garlic, onion, sesame seeds, and poppy seeds. **use code 6BAGELS at checkout to redeem 6 for $10 deal**
Q-Becco$8.50
Our most popular sando ft. Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, & Caramelized Onion. Get it on a bagel of your choice or slices of our freshly baked Sourdough or a Brioche bun.
Comes with a side of Chips or Fruit.
More about Canadian Bakin
Cozy Bean Cafe image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cozy Bean Cafe

8415 Whitesburg Dr G, Huntsville

Avg 5 (32 reviews)
Takeout
More about Cozy Bean Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Charlie Foster's

3414 Governors Dr SW suite 470, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Scone$4.00
Everything Avocado Toast$8.00
Mocha$5.25
More about Charlie Foster's

Gadsden

