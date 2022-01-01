Huntsville cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Huntsville
More about Canadian Bakin
BAGELS
Canadian Bakin
501 Church Street NW A, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Notorious BLT
|$7.25
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Dukes mayo on a bagel of your choice.
*Suggested add-ons: avocado, caramelized onion, cream cheese*
Comes with a side of Chips or Fruit.
|Everything Bagel
|$2.00
A bagel topped with garlic, onion, sesame seeds, and poppy seeds. **use code 6BAGELS at checkout to redeem 6 for $10 deal**
|Q-Becco
|$8.50
Our most popular sando ft. Bacon, Egg, Cheddar, & Caramelized Onion. Get it on a bagel of your choice or slices of our freshly baked Sourdough or a Brioche bun.
Comes with a side of Chips or Fruit.