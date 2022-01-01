Huntsville Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Huntsville

La Esquina Cocina image

TACOS • EMPANADAS • TAPAS • CHEESE

La Esquina Cocina

127 Holmes Ave NW #101, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos$12.00
Your choice of protein, refried beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and fresh peppers
Empanadas
Side Of Queso Dip$2.00
More about La Esquina Cocina
FRESKO GRILLE MODERN MEDITERRANEAN image

 

FRESKO GRILLE MODERN MEDITERRANEAN

3414 governors drive south west, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
16oz Bowl$8.95
Falafel (2 pc)$3.00
Baklava$2.95
More about FRESKO GRILLE MODERN MEDITERRANEAN
Purveyor image

SALADS • TAPAS

Purveyor

201 Jefferson St. N, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (3153 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
test
December 12th 5pm-7:30pm$60.00
Wednesday Jan 19th 6pm-8pm$99.00
More about Purveyor
Church Street Wine Shoppe image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Church Street Wine Shoppe

102 Gates SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.8 (98 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Thursday December 16th 6pm-8pm$15.00
Ornament class will be held at 501 Church Street
Thursday Jan 20th 6pm-8pm$99.00
Includes signed cookbook!
More about Church Street Wine Shoppe
BarVista image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

BarVista

435 Williams Ave Sw, Huntsville

Avg 4.2 (37 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$16.00
Duck Confit, Pickled Red Bell Pepper, Balsamico & Asiago Cheese
Plain Biscuit$3.00
Bacon$5.00
More about BarVista

