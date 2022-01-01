Huntsville Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Huntsville
More about La Esquina Cocina
TACOS • EMPANADAS • TAPAS • CHEESE
La Esquina Cocina
127 Holmes Ave NW #101, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Nachos
|$12.00
Your choice of protein, refried beans, cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, and fresh peppers
|Empanadas
|Side Of Queso Dip
|$2.00
More about FRESKO GRILLE MODERN MEDITERRANEAN
FRESKO GRILLE MODERN MEDITERRANEAN
3414 governors drive south west, Huntsville
|Popular items
|16oz Bowl
|$8.95
|Falafel (2 pc)
|$3.00
|Baklava
|$2.95
More about Purveyor
SALADS • TAPAS
Purveyor
201 Jefferson St. N, Huntsville
|Popular items
|test
|December 12th 5pm-7:30pm
|$60.00
|Wednesday Jan 19th 6pm-8pm
|$99.00
More about Church Street Wine Shoppe
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Church Street Wine Shoppe
102 Gates SW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Thursday December 16th 6pm-8pm
|$15.00
Ornament class will be held at 501 Church Street
|Thursday Jan 20th 6pm-8pm
|$99.00
Includes signed cookbook!