Huntsville salad spots you'll love
Must-try salad spots in Huntsville
More about Nothing But Noodles
SALADS • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Spicy Cajun Pasta
|$9.00
Penne pasta tossed with our rustic tomato cream sauce, scallions, fresh yellow onions and red bell peppers. Garnished with scallions. (Very Spicy Dish)
|Spaghetti And Meatball
|$12.00
Four plump and juicy meatballs, smothered in our house-made marinara sauce ands served atop a giant bed of pasta. Garnished with basil and freshly grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
|Beef Stroganoff
|$12.00
Wavy egg noodles sauteed with tender beef and mushrooms, tossed in a classic stroganoff sauce.
More about Urban Cookhouse
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
325 Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$11.75
Grilled chicken,house made buffalo sauce and cheddar cheese on a white wrap.
|Berry Good Salad
|$10.00
Mixed Greens with seasonal berries,spiced pecans,tomatoes,feta and our house made citrus vinaigrette dressing.
|Local Mix Salad
|$10.50
Applewood bacon,corn,hard boiled eggs,red onions,cheddar cheese and our house made honey mustard vinaigrette dressing served with a warm orange roll
More about Fiero Mexican Grill
Fiero Mexican Grill
2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Steak Taco
|$4.50
|Chicken Rice/Salad Bowl
|$8.50
|Chicken Burrito
|$7.95
More about Dipwich- Hunstville
Dipwich- Hunstville
2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville
|Popular items
|Classic Roast Beef
|$6.50
|Chick-wich
|$5.75
|Coleslaw
|$1.75