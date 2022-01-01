Huntsville salad spots you'll love

Must-try salad spots in Huntsville

Nothing But Noodles image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Spicy Cajun Pasta$9.00
Penne pasta tossed with our rustic tomato cream sauce, scallions, fresh yellow onions and red bell peppers. Garnished with scallions. (Very Spicy Dish)
Spaghetti And Meatball$12.00
Four plump and juicy meatballs, smothered in our house-made marinara sauce ands served atop a giant bed of pasta. Garnished with basil and freshly grated Parmesan and Romano cheeses.
Beef Stroganoff$12.00
Wavy egg noodles sauteed with tender beef and mushrooms, tossed in a classic stroganoff sauce.
Urban Cookhouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

325 Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville

Avg 4.8 (1870 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.75
Grilled chicken,house made buffalo sauce and cheddar cheese on a white wrap.
Berry Good Salad$10.00
Mixed Greens with seasonal berries,spiced pecans,tomatoes,feta and our house made citrus vinaigrette dressing.
Local Mix Salad$10.50
Applewood bacon,corn,hard boiled eggs,red onions,cheddar cheese and our house made honey mustard vinaigrette dressing served with a warm orange roll
Fiero Mexican Grill image

 

Fiero Mexican Grill

2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.1 (279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Steak Taco$4.50
Chicken Rice/Salad Bowl$8.50
Chicken Burrito$7.95
Dipwich- Hunstville image

 

Dipwich- Hunstville

2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Classic Roast Beef$6.50
Chick-wich$5.75
Coleslaw$1.75
Purveyor image

SALADS • TAPAS

Purveyor

201 Jefferson St. N, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (3153 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
test
December 12th 5pm-7:30pm$60.00
Wednesday Jan 19th 6pm-8pm$99.00
