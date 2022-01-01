Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asian salad in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve asian salad

Nothing But Noodles image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Half Asian Salad$5.00
Thinly sliced crisp Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, Chow Mein noodles, basil, shredded carrots and cilantro tossed in our signature spicy sweet and sour dressing. (Spicy Dish)
More about Nothing But Noodles
Nothing But Noodles image

PASTA • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville

Avg 4.6 (4430 reviews)
Takeout
Half Asian Salad$5.00
Thinly sliced crisp Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, Chow Mein noodles, basil, shredded carrots and cilantro tossed in our signature spicy sweet and sour dressing. (Spicy Dish)
Full Asian Salad$8.00
Thinly sliced crisp Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, Chow Mein noodles, basil, shredded carrots and cilantro tossed in our signature spicy sweet and sour dressing. (Spicy Dish)
More about Nothing But Noodles
Rhythm on Monroe image

 

Rhythm on Monroe

700 Monroe St, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Chopped Salad$9.00
More about Rhythm on Monroe

