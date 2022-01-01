Asian salad in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve asian salad
More about Nothing But Noodles
SALADS • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville
|Half Asian Salad
|$5.00
Thinly sliced crisp Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, Chow Mein noodles, basil, shredded carrots and cilantro tossed in our signature spicy sweet and sour dressing. (Spicy Dish)
More about Nothing But Noodles
PASTA • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville
|Half Asian Salad
|$5.00
Thinly sliced crisp Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, Chow Mein noodles, basil, shredded carrots and cilantro tossed in our signature spicy sweet and sour dressing. (Spicy Dish)
|Full Asian Salad
|$8.00
Thinly sliced crisp Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, Chow Mein noodles, basil, shredded carrots and cilantro tossed in our signature spicy sweet and sour dressing. (Spicy Dish)