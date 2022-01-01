Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Beef curry in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve beef curry

Nothing But Noodles image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Curry Beef And Vegetables$10.00
Beef, carrots, scallions, red bell peppers and peanuts sautéed with our Thai Peanut cream sauce. Perfected with a bed of freshly sliced Mozzarella, grape tomatoes and a garden fresh wedge. Garnished with a lime wedge. (A pasta-less dish)
More about Nothing But Noodles
Kamado Ramen - Mid City image

 

Kamado Ramen - Mid City

1022 Mid City Drive, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Curry Rice Bowl$14.50
Sukiyaki beef,egg omelet and spinach
More about Kamado Ramen - Mid City
Nothing But Noodles image

PASTA • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville

Avg 4.6 (4430 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Curry Beef And Vegetables$10.00
Beef, carrots, scallions, red bell peppers and peanuts sautéed with our Thai Peanut cream sauce. Perfected with a bed of freshly sliced Mozzarella, grape tomatoes and a garden fresh wedge. Garnished with a lime wedge. (A pasta-less dish)
More about Nothing But Noodles

