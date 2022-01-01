Beef curry in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve beef curry
SALADS • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville
|Thai Curry Beef And Vegetables
|$10.00
Beef, carrots, scallions, red bell peppers and peanuts sautéed with our Thai Peanut cream sauce. Perfected with a bed of freshly sliced Mozzarella, grape tomatoes and a garden fresh wedge. Garnished with a lime wedge. (A pasta-less dish)
Kamado Ramen - Mid City
1022 Mid City Drive, Huntsville
|Beef Curry Rice Bowl
|$14.50
Sukiyaki beef,egg omelet and spinach
PASTA • NOODLES
