Bulgogi in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve bulgogi
I Love Korea - 404 Jordan Ln Nw
404 Jordan Ln Nw, Huntsville
|BULGOGI BIBIMBAP
|$13.00
|BULGOGI
|$16.00
|BULGOGI FRIED RICE
|$12.00
Fusion Barbecue
1300 Meridian Street, Huntsville
|Bulgogi Beef Belly
|$18.00
Pecan smoked beef belly marinated in our bulgogi sauce. Choice of 2 sides.
|Bulgogi Cheesesteak
|$16.00
Bulgogi marinated shaved ribeye bulgogi, peppers, onions, Japanese white sauce, mozzarella, chihuahua cheese, French Roll. Choice of side.