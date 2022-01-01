Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Huntsville

Go
Huntsville restaurants
Toast

Huntsville restaurants that serve bulgogi

Main pic

 

I Love Korea - 404 Jordan Ln Nw

404 Jordan Ln Nw, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BULGOGI BIBIMBAP$13.00
BULGOGI$16.00
BULGOGI FRIED RICE$12.00
More about I Love Korea - 404 Jordan Ln Nw
Item pic

 

Fusion Barbecue

1300 Meridian Street, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bulgogi Beef Belly$18.00
Pecan smoked beef belly marinated in our bulgogi sauce. Choice of 2 sides.
Bulgogi Cheesesteak$16.00
Bulgogi marinated shaved ribeye bulgogi, peppers, onions, Japanese white sauce, mozzarella, chihuahua cheese, French Roll. Choice of side.
More about Fusion Barbecue

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntsville

Nachos

Fried Rice

Curry

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Baked Ziti

Garlic Bread

Cheesecake

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Huntsville to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (309 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (283 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (865 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston