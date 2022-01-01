Cake in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve cake
More about Nothing But Noodles
SALADS • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
A chocolate cake shell filled with chocolate cream, nuts, chocolate chips, turtle cheesecake pieces and an eruption of caramel. Topped with chocolate curls, almond slices and drizzled with chocolate syrup.
|Lemon cream cake
|$6.00
More about Kamado Ramen - Mid City
Kamado Ramen - Mid City
1022 Mid City Drive, Huntsville
|Fish Cake
|$1.50
More about La Esquina Cocina
TACOS • EMPANADAS • TAPAS • CHEESE
La Esquina Cocina
127 Holmes Ave NW #101, Huntsville
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
More about Big Shake's Hot Chicken
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Big Shake's Hot Chicken
4925 University Dr Suite 178, Huntsville
|Strawberry Cheese Cake
|$2.99
|Carrot Cake
|$2.99
More about Urban Cookhouse
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
325 Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville
|Nothing Bundt Cake
|$6.00
More about MyKitchen
MyKitchen
4550 Meridian Street North, Huntsville
|Red Velvet Cake Slice
|$3.50
|Brown Sugar Pound Cake Slice
|$3.50
|Lemon Pound Cake Slice
|$3.50
More about Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro
Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro
2358 Whitesburg Dr Sw, Huntsville
|Cake Pop
|$3.50
Our rich chocolate cupcake hand rolled into a ball and dipped in our rich dairy free chocolate. Enjoy this cupcake on a stick! [GF, DF, EF, V, SF]
More about Nothing But Noodles
PASTA • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
A chocolate cake shell filled with chocolate cream, nuts, chocolate chips, turtle cheesecake pieces and an eruption of caramel. Topped with chocolate curls, almond slices and drizzled with chocolate syrup.
|Lemon cream cake
|$6.00
More about Kamado Ramen - Stovehouse
Kamado Ramen - Stovehouse
3414 Governors Dr Suite 515, Huntsville
|Fish Cake
|$1.50
More about Standard Market - Huntsville
Standard Market - Huntsville
127 Holmes Avenue Northwest #102, Huntsville
|Crab Cake
|$22.00
More about Cookie Fix
Cookie Fix
300 Pelham Ave., Ste. A3, Huntsville
|8" Cookie Cake
|$24.00
serves 8 - 3 oz. slices
If your cake includes writing, please include in special instructions box below. (max. 5 words - writing cannot contain profanity or suggestive language) Must be ordered by 4:00 pm day before needed. We DO NOT offer colored icing or custom drawings. Cake flavor: chocolate chip.
|Tea Cake with Lemon Glaze
|$3.00
tea cake cookie topped with lemon glaze
|16" Cookie Cake
|$53.00
serves 32 - 2 oz. slices
If your cake includes writing, please include in special instructions box below. (max. 8 words - writing cannot contain profanity or suggestive language) Must be ordered by 4:00 pm day before needed. We DO NOT offer colored icing or custom drawings. Cake flavor: chocolate chip