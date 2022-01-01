Cake in Huntsville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nothing But Noodles image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$6.00
A chocolate cake shell filled with chocolate cream, nuts, chocolate chips, turtle cheesecake pieces and an eruption of caramel. Topped with chocolate curls, almond slices and drizzled with chocolate syrup.
Lemon cream cake$6.00
More about Nothing But Noodles
Item pic

 

Kamado Ramen - Mid City

1022 Mid City Drive, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Cake$1.50
More about Kamado Ramen - Mid City
La Esquina Cocina image

TACOS • EMPANADAS • TAPAS • CHEESE

La Esquina Cocina

127 Holmes Ave NW #101, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about La Esquina Cocina
Item pic

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Big Shake's Hot Chicken

4925 University Dr Suite 178, Huntsville

Avg 4.1 (1334 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheese Cake$2.99
Carrot Cake$2.99
More about Big Shake's Hot Chicken
Urban Cookhouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

325 Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville

Avg 4.8 (1870 reviews)
Takeout
Nothing Bundt Cake$6.00
More about Urban Cookhouse
Main pic

 

MyKitchen

4550 Meridian Street North, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Red Velvet Cake Slice$3.50
Brown Sugar Pound Cake Slice$3.50
Lemon Pound Cake Slice$3.50
More about MyKitchen
Item pic

 

Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro

2358 Whitesburg Dr Sw, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cake Pop$3.50
Our rich chocolate cupcake hand rolled into a ball and dipped in our rich dairy free chocolate. Enjoy this cupcake on a stick! [GF, DF, EF, V, SF]
More about Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro
Pane e Vino image

PIZZA

Pane e Vino

300 Church St SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.3 (1391 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese cake$6.00
More about Pane e Vino
Nothing But Noodles image

PASTA • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville

Avg 4.6 (4430 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$6.00
A chocolate cake shell filled with chocolate cream, nuts, chocolate chips, turtle cheesecake pieces and an eruption of caramel. Topped with chocolate curls, almond slices and drizzled with chocolate syrup.
Lemon cream cake$6.00
More about Nothing But Noodles
Item pic

 

Kamado Ramen - Stovehouse

3414 Governors Dr Suite 515, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Cake$1.50
More about Kamado Ramen - Stovehouse
Standard Market - Huntsville image

 

Standard Market - Huntsville

127 Holmes Avenue Northwest #102, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Cake$22.00
More about Standard Market - Huntsville
Item pic

 

Cookie Fix

300 Pelham Ave., Ste. A3, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
8" Cookie Cake$24.00
serves 8 - 3 oz. slices
If your cake includes writing, please include in special instructions box below. (max. 5 words - writing cannot contain profanity or suggestive language) Must be ordered by 4:00 pm day before needed. We DO NOT offer colored icing or custom drawings. Cake flavor: chocolate chip.
Tea Cake with Lemon Glaze$3.00
tea cake cookie topped with lemon glaze
16" Cookie Cake$53.00
serves 32 - 2 oz. slices
If your cake includes writing, please include in special instructions box below. (max. 8 words - writing cannot contain profanity or suggestive language) Must be ordered by 4:00 pm day before needed. We DO NOT offer colored icing or custom drawings. Cake flavor: chocolate chip
More about Cookie Fix
Restaurant banner

 

Superhero Chefs Huntsville

930 Old Monrovia Road Northwest Suite 3, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sub Zero Cakes$13.99
More about Superhero Chefs Huntsville

