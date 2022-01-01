Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante

6125 University Drive Northwest E-18, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN BURRITO$14.49
Flour tortilla filled with spicy chicken and refried beans. Topped with smoked chipotle, sour cream sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese
#10 CHICKEN BURRITO$11.99
Spicy chicken and refried beans fill a flour tortilla topped with smoked chipotle sour cream sauce and melted Chihuahua cheese. Served with Mexican rice and refried beans
More about Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante
Fiero Mexican Grill

2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.1 (279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$8.50
More about Fiero Mexican Grill

