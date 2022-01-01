Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Huntsville

Go
Huntsville restaurants
Toast

Huntsville restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

2500 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$7.95
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Main pic

 

I Love Korea

404 Jordan Ln Nw, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$12.00
More about I Love Korea

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntsville

Rice Bowls

Grits

Filet Mignon

Chocolate Cake

Goat Cheese Salad

Tiramisu

Cheeseburgers

Baked Ziti

Map

More near Huntsville to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (81 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (846 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston