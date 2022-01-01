Chicken parmesan in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
SALADS • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville
|Chicken Parmesan
|$13.00
Lightly breaded chicken, served over angel hair pasta, and covered by our house-made marinara sauce and Mozzarella. Garnished with Parmesan and Romano cheeses and freshly cut basil.
Sea Salt
114 Clinton Ave, Huntsville
|Chicken Parmesan
|$12.00
Italian herb seasoning, marinara sauce, melted cheese, linguine pasta
PIZZA
Mario's Five Points
607 Andrew Jackson Way Northeast, Huntsville
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$12.00
PASTA • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville
|Chicken Parmesan
|$13.00
