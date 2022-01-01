Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Nothing But Noodles image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$13.00
Lightly breaded chicken, served over angel hair pasta, and covered by our house-made marinara sauce and Mozzarella. Garnished with Parmesan and Romano cheeses and freshly cut basil.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Sea Salt image

 

Sea Salt

114 Clinton Ave, Huntsville

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$12.00
Italian herb seasoning, marinara sauce, melted cheese, linguine pasta
More about Sea Salt
Mario's Five Points image

PIZZA

Mario's Five Points

607 Andrew Jackson Way Northeast, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (228 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana$12.00
More about Mario's Five Points
Nothing But Noodles image

PASTA • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville

Avg 4.6 (4430 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$13.00
Lightly breaded chicken, served over angel hair pasta, and covered by our house-made marinara sauce and Mozzarella. Garnished with Parmesan and Romano cheeses and freshly cut basil.
More about Nothing But Noodles

