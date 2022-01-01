Chicken salad in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve chicken salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rocket City Tavern
2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville
|Chinois Chicken Salad
|$10.95
|Crispy Fried Chicken Salad
|$11.95
SALADS • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville
|BBQ chicken salad
|$11.00
Tender BBQ chicken, Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, basil, cilantro, diced avocado, sweet corn, black beans, red onions, fried onions and roasted red bell peppers tossed together in a chipotle ranch dressing topped with BBQ sauce. (Spicy Dish)
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille
2309 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville
|Lunch Nana’s Chicken Salad
|$9.99
|Grilled Chicken Artisan Blend Salad
|$12.99
|Grilled Chicken House Salad
|$11.99
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Big Shake's Hot Chicken
4925 University Dr Suite 178, Huntsville
|Hot Chicken Salad
|$10.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
325 Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville
|Chicken Salad and Fruit Plate
|$10.00
|Chicken Salad Tub
|$13.00
|Kid Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.75
PASTA • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville
|BBQ chicken salad
|$11.00
Tender BBQ chicken, Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, basil, cilantro, diced avocado, sweet corn, black beans, red onions, fried onions and roasted red bell peppers tossed together in a chipotle ranch dressing topped with BBQ sauce. (Spicy Dish)
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Terry's Pizza
7900 Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$8.19
|Chicken Caesar Salad, half
|$6.19
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
933 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville
|Tap Salad w Chicken
|$10.00
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)
Brickhouse Sports Cafe
7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville
|Buffalo Chicken Chopped Salad
|$15.00
Buffalo fried chicken, lettuce mix, smoked bacon, tomatoes, cucumber, & cheddar jack cheese, tossed in Ranch. Topped with crispy onion straws