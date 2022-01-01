Chicken salad in Huntsville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Rocket City Tavern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rocket City Tavern

2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.2 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chinois Chicken Salad$10.95
Crispy Fried Chicken Salad$11.95
More about Rocket City Tavern
Nothing But Noodles image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ chicken salad$11.00
Tender BBQ chicken, Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, basil, cilantro, diced avocado, sweet corn, black beans, red onions, fried onions and roasted red bell peppers tossed together in a chipotle ranch dressing topped with BBQ sauce. (Spicy Dish)
More about Nothing But Noodles
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

2309 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (2112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch Nana’s Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled Chicken Artisan Blend Salad$12.99
Grilled Chicken House Salad$11.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Big Shake's Hot Chicken image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Big Shake's Hot Chicken

4925 University Dr Suite 178, Huntsville

Avg 4.1 (1334 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Chicken Salad$10.99
More about Big Shake's Hot Chicken
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

325 Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville

Avg 4.8 (1870 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad and Fruit Plate$10.00
Chicken Salad Tub$13.00
Kid Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.75
More about Urban Cookhouse
Nothing But Noodles image

PASTA • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville

Avg 4.6 (4430 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ chicken salad$11.00
Tender BBQ chicken, Napa cabbage, Romaine lettuce, basil, cilantro, diced avocado, sweet corn, black beans, red onions, fried onions and roasted red bell peppers tossed together in a chipotle ranch dressing topped with BBQ sauce. (Spicy Dish)
More about Nothing But Noodles
Bubby's Diner image

 

Bubby's Diner

8412 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.95
More about Bubby's Diner
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Terry's Pizza

7900 Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville

Avg 4.1 (747 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Caesar Salad$8.19
Chicken Caesar Salad, half$6.19
More about Terry's Pizza
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

933 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Tap Salad w Chicken$10.00
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (460 - 1020 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

 

Brickhouse Sports Cafe

7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Chopped Salad$15.00
Buffalo fried chicken, lettuce mix, smoked bacon, tomatoes, cucumber, & cheddar jack cheese, tossed in Ranch. Topped with crispy onion straws
More about Brickhouse Sports Cafe
Standard Market - Huntsville image

 

Standard Market - Huntsville

127 Holmes Avenue Northwest #102, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
More about Standard Market - Huntsville

