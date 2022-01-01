Chicken sandwiches in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille
2309 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville
|Black & White Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
More about Big Shake's Hot Chicken
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Big Shake's Hot Chicken
4925 University Dr Suite 178, Huntsville
|Hot Mess Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Juicy Chicken in our famous CRYBABY®️ sauce, Pickles, Sliced Onions, and Big Shake’s Ghost Pepper Mayo! Comes with a side of your choice! Watch the video https://youtu.be/2HQ0wxzBmqc *Coleslaw not available on the side
More about Urban Cookhouse
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
325 Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Lettuce,Tomatoes,Provolone and Aioli on grilled white bread
|Kid Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.75
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.50
Our Housemade Chicken Salad served on wheat bread with lettuce and tomatoes.
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
933 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about Brickhouse Sports Cafe
Brickhouse Sports Cafe
7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
Fried chicken breast with Nashville hot sauce, ranch dressing, pickles, and slaw
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Grilled chicken topped with ham, Swiss, honey mustard, lettuce & tomato