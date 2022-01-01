Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Toast

Huntsville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Baumhower's Victory Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

2309 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (2112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Black & White Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Hot Mess Chicken Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Big Shake's Hot Chicken

4925 University Dr Suite 178, Huntsville

Avg 4.1 (1334 reviews)
Takeout
Hot Mess Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Juicy Chicken in our famous CRYBABY®️ sauce, Pickles, Sliced Onions, and Big Shake’s Ghost Pepper Mayo! Comes with a side of your choice! Watch the video https://youtu.be/2HQ0wxzBmqc *Coleslaw not available on the side
More about Big Shake's Hot Chicken
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

325 Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville

Avg 4.8 (1870 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Lettuce,Tomatoes,Provolone and Aioli on grilled white bread
Kid Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.75
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.50
Our Housemade Chicken Salad served on wheat bread with lettuce and tomatoes.
More about Urban Cookhouse
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

933 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

 

Brickhouse Sports Cafe

7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.50
Fried chicken breast with Nashville hot sauce, ranch dressing, pickles, and slaw
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Grilled chicken topped with ham, Swiss, honey mustard, lettuce & tomato
More about Brickhouse Sports Cafe

