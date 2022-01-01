Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Rocket City Tavern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rocket City Tavern

2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.2 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$4.95
More about Rocket City Tavern
Commerce Kitchen image

 

Commerce Kitchen

300 Franklin St SE, Huntsville

Avg 4.2 (961 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$12.00
More about Commerce Kitchen
Nothing But Noodles image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.50
Two chicken tenders with a choice of ranch, ketchup or BBQ sauce on side. Served with a fruit cocktail.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

2309 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (2112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Tenders$11.99
Fried Chicken Tender Platter with Fries$8.99
Hand-battered, buttermilk fried chicken tenders served with curly-q fries, and our scratch-made honey mustard.
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Cafe at the South Campus image

 

Cafe at the South Campus

7300 Whitesburg Dr., Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$3.00
More about Cafe at the South Campus
(3) Jumbo Chicken Tenders image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Big Shake's Hot Chicken

4925 University Dr Suite 178, Huntsville

Avg 4.1 (1334 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.99
(3) Jumbo Chicken Tenders$12.49
Jumbo Chicken Tenders are made from Farm Fresh, Never Frozen Chicken. This entree is our #1 seller for good reason. Served with 3 tenders, white bread, pickles and choice of a side. Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ, or Blue Cheese available upon request. Extra Sauce $.50
More about Big Shake's Hot Chicken
Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Burger

930 Bob Wallace Ave, Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (857 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal$5.99
Crispy chicken strips with a side of honey mustard. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
Crispy Chicken Tenders$5.25
Crispy chicken strips on skewers with a side of honey mustard.
More about Farm Burger
Urban Cookhouse image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

325 Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville

Avg 4.8 (1870 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Strips$7.50
More about Urban Cookhouse
Nothing But Noodles image

PASTA • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville

Avg 4.6 (4430 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders$6.50
Two chicken tenders with a choice of ranch, ketchup or BBQ sauce on side. Served with a fruit cocktail.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Brickhouse Sports Cafe image

 

Brickhouse Sports Cafe

7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid's Chicken Fingers$7.00
Kid's Meals served with fries
Chicken Tender Basket$14.00
Hand battered and fried with coleslaw, French fries, garlic toast, and comeback sauce.
More about Brickhouse Sports Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

Superhero Chefs Huntsville

930 Old Monrovia Road Northwest Suite 3, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
3pc Chicken Tenders$5.99
More about Superhero Chefs Huntsville
Item pic

 

Just Love Coffee

2317 Memorial Pkwy SW #135, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Delivery
Chicken Tender Side$3.00
More about Just Love Coffee

