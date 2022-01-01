Chicken tenders in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rocket City Tavern
2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville
|Chicken Fingers
|$4.95
SALADS • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$6.50
Two chicken tenders with a choice of ranch, ketchup or BBQ sauce on side. Served with a fruit cocktail.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille
2309 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville
|Fried Chicken Tenders
|$11.99
|Fried Chicken Tender Platter with Fries
|$8.99
Hand-battered, buttermilk fried chicken tenders served with curly-q fries, and our scratch-made honey mustard.
Cafe at the South Campus
7300 Whitesburg Dr., Huntsville
|Chicken Tenders
|$3.00
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Big Shake's Hot Chicken
4925 University Dr Suite 178, Huntsville
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.99
|(3) Jumbo Chicken Tenders
|$12.49
Jumbo Chicken Tenders are made from Farm Fresh, Never Frozen Chicken. This entree is our #1 seller for good reason. Served with 3 tenders, white bread, pickles and choice of a side. Ranch, Honey Mustard, BBQ, or Blue Cheese available upon request. Extra Sauce $.50
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Farm Burger
930 Bob Wallace Ave, Huntsville
|Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal
|$5.99
Crispy chicken strips with a side of honey mustard. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$5.25
Crispy chicken strips on skewers with a side of honey mustard.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
325 Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville
|Grilled Chicken Strips
|$7.50
Brickhouse Sports Cafe
7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville
|Kid's Chicken Fingers
|$7.00
Kid's Meals served with fries
|Chicken Tender Basket
|$14.00
Hand battered and fried with coleslaw, French fries, garlic toast, and comeback sauce.
Superhero Chefs Huntsville
930 Old Monrovia Road Northwest Suite 3, Huntsville
|3pc Chicken Tenders
|$5.99