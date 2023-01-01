Chimichangas in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve chimichangas
Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante
6125 University Drive Northwest E-18, Huntsville
|CHIMICHANGAS
|$15.59
Two flour tortillas rolled and filled with spicy chicken or beef. Topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and sour cream. Served with queso blanco
TULUM TROPICAL BAHIA
671 Martin Road Southwest, Huntsville
|CHIMICHANGA
|$13.00
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chunks of beef or chicken, deep-fried to a golden brown. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and Pico de Gallo with Mexican rice and beans.