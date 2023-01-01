Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Huntsville

Go
Huntsville restaurants
Toast

Huntsville restaurants that serve chimichangas

Consumer pic

 

Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante

6125 University Drive Northwest E-18, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIMICHANGAS$15.59
Two flour tortillas rolled and filled with spicy chicken or beef. Topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and sour cream. Served with queso blanco
More about Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante
Banner pic

 

TULUM TROPICAL BAHIA

671 Martin Road Southwest, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHIMICHANGA$13.00
Stuffed flour tortilla with your choice of chunks of beef or chicken, deep-fried to a golden brown. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and Pico de Gallo with Mexican rice and beans.
More about TULUM TROPICAL BAHIA

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntsville

Greek Salad

Tuna Rolls

Cucumber Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Pear Salad

Cheesecake

Chicken Fajitas

Snapper

Map

More near Huntsville to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (237 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (400 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (240 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (349 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1130 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston