Chocolate cake in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Nothing But Noodles image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$6.00
A chocolate cake shell filled with chocolate cream, nuts, chocolate chips, turtle cheesecake pieces and an eruption of caramel. Topped with chocolate curls, almond slices and drizzled with chocolate syrup.
More about Nothing But Noodles
La Esquina Cocina image

TACOS • EMPANADAS • TAPAS • CHEESE

La Esquina Cocina

127 Holmes Ave NW #101, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about La Esquina Cocina
Nothing But Noodles image

PASTA • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville

Avg 4.6 (4430 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$6.00
A chocolate cake shell filled with chocolate cream, nuts, chocolate chips, turtle cheesecake pieces and an eruption of caramel. Topped with chocolate curls, almond slices and drizzled with chocolate syrup.
More about Nothing But Noodles

