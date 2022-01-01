Chocolate cake in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve chocolate cake
SALADS • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
A chocolate cake shell filled with chocolate cream, nuts, chocolate chips, turtle cheesecake pieces and an eruption of caramel. Topped with chocolate curls, almond slices and drizzled with chocolate syrup.
TACOS • EMPANADAS • TAPAS • CHEESE
La Esquina Cocina
127 Holmes Ave NW #101, Huntsville
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
PASTA • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
