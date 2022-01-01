Chocolate chip cookies in Huntsville
SUSHI
Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville
|Chocolate Chips Cookies 6 pcs (Freshly Baked)
|$5.75
Freshly baked Chocolate Chip Cookies 6 pcs.
|Chocolate Chips Cookies 1 pc. (Freshly Baked)
|$0.99
Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro
2358 Whitesburg Dr Sw, Huntsville
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
Soft and chewy full of dairy free chocolate chips. [GF, DF, SF]
|Paleo Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.50
Cookie meets fudge in this Paleo and vegan double chocolate cookie. [GF, DF, EF, SF, V, P]