Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chopped salad in
Huntsville
/
Huntsville
/
Chopped Salad
Huntsville restaurants that serve chopped salad
Rhythm on Monroe
700 Monroe St, Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(273 reviews)
Asian Chopped Salad
$9.00
More about Rhythm on Monroe
Brickhouse Sports Cafe
7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Chopped Salad
$15.00
Buffalo fried chicken, lettuce mix, smoked bacon, tomatoes, cucumber, & cheddar jack cheese, tossed in Ranch. Topped with crispy onion straws
More about Brickhouse Sports Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in Huntsville
Cheese Fries
Shrimp Tempura
Bisque
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Pretzels
Shrimp Salad
Chicken Noodle Soup
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Huntsville to explore
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Muscle Shoals
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Tullahoma
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Chattanooga
Avg 4.5
(76 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(230 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston