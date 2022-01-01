Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Huntsville

Go
Huntsville restaurants
Toast

Huntsville restaurants that serve chopped salad

Rhythm on Monroe image

 

Rhythm on Monroe

700 Monroe St, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Chopped Salad$9.00
More about Rhythm on Monroe
Item pic

 

Brickhouse Sports Cafe

7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Chopped Salad$15.00
Buffalo fried chicken, lettuce mix, smoked bacon, tomatoes, cucumber, & cheddar jack cheese, tossed in Ranch. Topped with crispy onion straws
More about Brickhouse Sports Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntsville

Cheese Fries

Shrimp Tempura

Bisque

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Pretzels

Shrimp Salad

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Huntsville to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston