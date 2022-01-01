Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Toast

Huntsville restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Rocket City Tavern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rocket City Tavern

2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.2 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tavern Club Sandwich$10.95
More about Rocket City Tavern
Yardbird Club Sandwhich image

 

Rhythm on Monroe

700 Monroe St, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Yardbird Club Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast | Smoked Gouda Cheese | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Grilled Ham | Spicy Honey Mustard | Lettuce | Tomato | Red Onion | Pickles | Shoestring Fries
More about Rhythm on Monroe
Standard Market - Huntsville image

 

Standard Market - Huntsville

127 Holmes Avenue Northwest #102, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Club Sandwich$13.00
More about Standard Market - Huntsville

