Crispy chicken in Huntsville

Go
Huntsville restaurants
Toast

Huntsville restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Rocket City Tavern image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rocket City Tavern

2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.2 (661 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Fried Chicken Salad$11.95
More about Rocket City Tavern
Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Farm Burger

930 Bob Wallace Ave, Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (857 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Tenders Meal$5.99
Crispy chicken strips with a side of honey mustard. Served with fries OR fruit & veggie cup with sunflower butter dip and a drink.
Crispy Chicken Tenders$5.25
Crispy chicken strips on skewers with a side of honey mustard.
More about Farm Burger
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

933 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Aged cheddar cheese, romaine lettuce, pickle & mayo on a butter brioche bun (1320 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

