Cucumber salad in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve cucumber salad

SALADS • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Cucumber Salad$11.00
Two types of lettuce thinly sliced with cilantro and basil, tossed with cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, red onions and cold marinated chicken in a zesty vinaigrette dressing topped with spiced almonds and fresh mozzarella cheese. (Spicy Dish)
Cucumber Salad$4.00
Garden-fresh cucumbers, red onions and Roma tomatoes marinated in a perfectly sweet and spicy vinaigrette
Rock N Roll Sushi

2500 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$4.95
Cool as a… You get it. Cukes and crab
stick glazed with sweet chili and ponzu sauce, piled on spring mix, topped with sesame seeds.
PASTA • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville

Avg 4.6 (4430 reviews)
Takeout
Cucumber Salad$4.00
Garden-fresh cucumbers, red onions and Roma tomatoes marinated in a perfectly sweet and spicy vinaigrette
Spicy Cucumber Salad$11.00
Two types of lettuce thinly sliced with cilantro and basil, tossed with cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, red onions and cold marinated chicken in a zesty vinaigrette dressing topped with spiced almonds and fresh mozzarella cheese. (Spicy Dish)
