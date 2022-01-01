Cucumber salad in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve cucumber salad
SALADS • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville
|Spicy Cucumber Salad
|$11.00
Two types of lettuce thinly sliced with cilantro and basil, tossed with cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, red onions and cold marinated chicken in a zesty vinaigrette dressing topped with spiced almonds and fresh mozzarella cheese. (Spicy Dish)
|Cucumber Salad
|$4.00
Garden-fresh cucumbers, red onions and Roma tomatoes marinated in a perfectly sweet and spicy vinaigrette
Rock N Roll Sushi
2500 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville
|Cucumber Salad
|$4.95
Cool as a… You get it. Cukes and crab
stick glazed with sweet chili and ponzu sauce, piled on spring mix, topped with sesame seeds.
PASTA • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville
|Cucumber Salad
|$4.00
Garden-fresh cucumbers, red onions and Roma tomatoes marinated in a perfectly sweet and spicy vinaigrette
|Spicy Cucumber Salad
|$11.00
Two types of lettuce thinly sliced with cilantro and basil, tossed with cucumbers, Roma tomatoes, red onions and cold marinated chicken in a zesty vinaigrette dressing topped with spiced almonds and fresh mozzarella cheese. (Spicy Dish)