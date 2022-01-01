Curry in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve curry
More about Nothing But Noodles
SALADS • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville
|Thai Curry Beef And Vegetables
|$10.00
Beef, carrots, scallions, red bell peppers and peanuts sautéed with our Thai Peanut cream sauce. Perfected with a bed of freshly sliced Mozzarella, grape tomatoes and a garden fresh wedge. Garnished with a lime wedge. (A pasta-less dish)
|Thai curry soup
|$9.00
An array of chicken, carrots, red bell pepper, green onion, freshly cut basil and garlic cooked to order in our delicious Thai curry base. Served with a breadstick.(Spicy Dish)
More about Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
SUSHI
Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville
|Curry Sauce
|$6.00
|Grilled Salmon Green Curry
|$23.45
Grilled Salmon topped with green curry sauce, coconut milk,
bell peppers, zucchini, and green bean.
|Panang Curry
|$14.95
distinctively thick Panang curry sautéed with chicken, a touch of
coconut milk, kefir leaf, bell pepper and Thai basil leaves
More about Kamado Ramen - Mid City
Kamado Ramen - Mid City
1022 Mid City Drive, Huntsville
|Beef Curry Rice Bowl
|$14.50
Sukiyaki beef,egg omelet and spinach
|Chicken Curry Rice Bowl
|$13.95
Chicken Katsu,egg omelet and spinach.
More about Phat Sammy's
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Phat Sammy's
104 Jefferson St S, Huntsville
|Battleship Curry
|$13.00
|Curried Doria (Hotel New Grand c. 1930)
|$12.00
curried vegetable fried rice, dashi cream sauce, mozzarella scallions
