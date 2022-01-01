Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Curry in Huntsville

Go
Huntsville restaurants
Toast

Huntsville restaurants that serve curry

Nothing But Noodles image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Curry Beef And Vegetables$10.00
Beef, carrots, scallions, red bell peppers and peanuts sautéed with our Thai Peanut cream sauce. Perfected with a bed of freshly sliced Mozzarella, grape tomatoes and a garden fresh wedge. Garnished with a lime wedge. (A pasta-less dish)
Thai curry soup$9.00
An array of chicken, carrots, red bell pepper, green onion, freshly cut basil and garlic cooked to order in our delicious Thai curry base. Served with a breadstick.(Spicy Dish)
More about Nothing But Noodles
Item pic

SUSHI

Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi

475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curry Sauce$6.00
Grilled Salmon Green Curry$23.45
Grilled Salmon topped with green curry sauce, coconut milk,
bell peppers, zucchini, and green bean.
Panang Curry$14.95
distinctively thick Panang curry sautéed with chicken, a touch of
coconut milk, kefir leaf, bell pepper and Thai basil leaves
More about Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
Kamado Ramen - Mid City image

 

Kamado Ramen - Mid City

1022 Mid City Drive, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Curry Rice Bowl$14.50
Sukiyaki beef,egg omelet and spinach
Chicken Curry Rice Bowl$13.95
Chicken Katsu,egg omelet and spinach.
More about Kamado Ramen - Mid City
Phat Sammy's image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Phat Sammy's

104 Jefferson St S, Huntsville

Avg 4.8 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Battleship Curry$13.00
Curried Doria (Hotel New Grand c. 1930)$12.00
curried vegetable fried rice, dashi cream sauce, mozzarella scallions
More about Phat Sammy's
Nothing But Noodles image

PASTA • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville

Avg 4.6 (4430 reviews)
Takeout
Thai Curry Beef And Vegetables$10.00
Beef, carrots, scallions, red bell peppers and peanuts sautéed with our Thai Peanut cream sauce. Perfected with a bed of freshly sliced Mozzarella, grape tomatoes and a garden fresh wedge. Garnished with a lime wedge. (A pasta-less dish)
Thai curry soup$9.00
An array of chicken, carrots, red bell pepper, green onion, freshly cut basil and garlic cooked to order in our delicious Thai curry base. Served with a breadstick.(Spicy Dish)
More about Nothing But Noodles

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntsville

Cheese Fries

Chef Salad

Kimchi

Chicken Salad

Waffles

Rice Bowls

Tuna Rolls

Chicken Wraps

Map

More near Huntsville to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston