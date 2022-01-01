Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve edamame

Nothing But Noodles image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame potstickers$7.50
Edamame stuffed dumplings, made complete with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Item pic

SUSHI

Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi

475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$6.95
Steamed Edamame$6.95
Steamed edamame (soy bean) sprinkled with sea salt
More about Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
Item pic

 

Kamado Ramen - Mid City

1022 Mid City Drive, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
(A8) Edamame$4.95
Steamed edamame with sea salt
More about Kamado Ramen - Mid City
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

2500 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Edamame$5.20
Soybeans steamed in their pods and lightly salted. Eat ‘em with your fingers.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Nothing But Noodles image

PASTA • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville

Avg 4.6 (4430 reviews)
Takeout
Edamame potstickers$7.50
Edamame stuffed dumplings, made complete with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
More about Nothing But Noodles

