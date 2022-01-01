Edamame in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve edamame
SALADS • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville
|Edamame potstickers
|$7.50
Edamame stuffed dumplings, made complete with a zesty soy lime dipping sauce.
SUSHI
Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville
|Edamame
|$6.95
|Steamed Edamame
|$6.95
Steamed edamame (soy bean) sprinkled with sea salt
Kamado Ramen - Mid City
1022 Mid City Drive, Huntsville
|(A8) Edamame
|$4.95
Steamed edamame with sea salt
Rock N Roll Sushi
2500 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville
|Edamame
|$5.20
Soybeans steamed in their pods and lightly salted. Eat ‘em with your fingers.