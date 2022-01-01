Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish sandwiches in Huntsville

Go
Huntsville restaurants
Toast

Huntsville restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Item pic

 

MyKitchen

4550 Meridian Street North, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Sandwich, 8oz Side, & Drink BEST VALUE$13.50
Fish Sandwich$9.50
More about MyKitchen
Standard Market - Huntsville image

 

Standard Market - Huntsville

127 Holmes Avenue Northwest #102, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$15.00
More about Standard Market - Huntsville

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntsville

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Spinach Salad

French Toast

Cobb Salad

Caesar Salad

Tuna Salad

Potstickers

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Huntsville to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston