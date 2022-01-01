Fried rice in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve fried rice
SUSHI
Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville
|Tofu Fried Rice
|$13.95
|Fried Rice
|$13.95
everyone’s favorite, chicken fried rice with egg,
onion, carrot, and scallions
|Pineapple Fried Rice
|$17.75
fried rice, tangy sliced pineapple, egg,
carrot, onion, bell pepper, raisin, and a touch of Phuket sauce
Rock N Roll Sushi
2500 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville
|Shrimp Fried Rice
|$8.95
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$7.95
|Fried Rice
|$4.95
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Phat Sammy's
104 Jefferson St S, Huntsville
|Spam Fried Rice
|$13.00
crispy spam, barrel aged teriyaki sauce, baby corn, English peas, 1 hour egg, pea tendrils