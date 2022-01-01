Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Huntsville

Go
Huntsville restaurants
Toast

Huntsville restaurants that serve fried rice

Fried Rice image

SUSHI

Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi

475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tofu Fried Rice$13.95
Fried Rice$13.95
everyone’s favorite, chicken fried rice with egg,
onion, carrot, and scallions
Pineapple Fried Rice$17.75
fried rice, tangy sliced pineapple, egg,
carrot, onion, bell pepper, raisin, and a touch of Phuket sauce
More about Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
Fried Rice image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

2500 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice$8.95
Chicken Fried Rice$7.95
Fried Rice$4.95
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Spam Fried Rice image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Phat Sammy's

104 Jefferson St S, Huntsville

Avg 4.8 (171 reviews)
Takeout
Spam Fried Rice$13.00
crispy spam, barrel aged teriyaki sauce, baby corn, English peas, 1 hour egg, pea tendrils
More about Phat Sammy's
Consumer pic

 

Wok's Up

3414 Governors Drive Southwest, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Fried Rice$4.99
More about Wok's Up

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntsville

Chicken Soup

Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Teriyaki Chicken

Garden Salad

Vegetable Tempura

Turkey Clubs

Shrimp Scampi

Map

More near Huntsville to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston