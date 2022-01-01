Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve garden salad

SALADS • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Half Garden Salad$5.00
Garden-fresh mixed greens, crispy croutons, plump tomatoes and red onions coupled with a Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend. Served with your choice of dressing.
Full Garden Salad$8.00
Garden-fresh mixed greens, crispy croutons, plump tomatoes and red onions coupled with a Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend. Served with your choice of dressing.
SUSHI

Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi

475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Phuket Garden Salad$8.25
Spinach, golden tofu, onion, and tomato with Phuket Mango dressing
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

325 Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville

Avg 4.8 (1870 reviews)
Takeout
Garden Salad$5.50
PASTA • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville

Avg 4.6 (4430 reviews)
Takeout
Half Garden Salad$5.00
Garden-fresh mixed greens, crispy croutons, plump tomatoes and red onions coupled with a Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend. Served with your choice of dressing.
Full Garden Salad$8.00
Garden-fresh mixed greens, crispy croutons, plump tomatoes and red onions coupled with a Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheese blend. Served with your choice of dressing.
