Grilled chicken in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Toast

Huntsville restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Baumhower's Victory Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

2309 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (2112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Artisan Blend Salad$12.99
Grilled Chicken House Salad$11.99
Grilled Black & White Chicken Wrap$9.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Grilled Chicken Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

325 Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville

Avg 4.8 (1870 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Strips$7.50
Grilled Chicken Special$13.00
Served with rice pilaf, garden salad and a warm orange roll.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Lettuce,Tomatoes,Provolone and Aioli on grilled white bread
More about Urban Cookhouse
Item pic

 

Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro

2358 Whitesburg Dr Sw, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast$5.00
ALL NATURAL, FREE ROAMING, GEORGIA RAISED CHICKEN
More about Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro
Bubby's Diner image

 

Bubby's Diner

8412 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$8.95
More about Bubby's Diner
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Terry's Pizza

7900 Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville

Avg 4.1 (747 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sub$8.99
More about Terry's Pizza
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

933 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)
Takeout
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Item pic

 

Brickhouse Sports Cafe

7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Grilled chicken topped with ham, Swiss, honey mustard, lettuce & tomato
More about Brickhouse Sports Cafe
Item pic

 

Just Love Coffee

2317 Memorial Pkwy SW #135, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Delivery
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Just Love Coffee

