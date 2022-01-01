Grilled chicken in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve grilled chicken
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille
2309 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville
|Grilled Chicken Artisan Blend Salad
|$12.99
|Grilled Chicken House Salad
|$11.99
|Grilled Black & White Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
325 Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville
|Grilled Chicken Strips
|$7.50
|Grilled Chicken Special
|$13.00
Served with rice pilaf, garden salad and a warm orange roll.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Lettuce,Tomatoes,Provolone and Aioli on grilled white bread
Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro
2358 Whitesburg Dr Sw, Huntsville
|Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
|$5.00
ALL NATURAL, FREE ROAMING, GEORGIA RAISED CHICKEN
PIZZA • PASTA • CALZONES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Terry's Pizza
7900 Bailey Cove Road, Huntsville
|Grilled Chicken Sub
|$8.99
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
933 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
Brickhouse Sports Cafe
7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$13.50
Grilled chicken topped with ham, Swiss, honey mustard, lettuce & tomato