Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Jalapeno poppers in Huntsville

Go
Huntsville restaurants
Toast

Huntsville restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers

Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - AL-022 - Huntsville (Hays Farm), AL

9056 MEMORIAL PARKWAY SOUTH, HUNTSVILLE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jalapeno Poppers$8.00
Fresh jalapeños stuffed with crab stick and cream cheese and fried to perfection. Served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce for extra pop.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - AL-022 - Huntsville (Hays Farm), AL
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - AL-010 - Huntsville (Clinton), AL

2500 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jalapeno Poppers$8.00
Fresh jalapeños stuffed with crab stick and cream cheese and fried to perfection. Served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce for extra pop.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - AL-010 - Huntsville (Clinton), AL

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntsville

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Macarons

Collard Greens

Garden Salad

Cucumber Salad

French Fries

Eel

Greek Salad

Map

More near Huntsville to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (186 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (352 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (311 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston