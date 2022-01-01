Jalapeno poppers in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve jalapeno poppers
Rock N Roll Sushi - AL-022 - Huntsville (Hays Farm), AL
9056 MEMORIAL PARKWAY SOUTH, HUNTSVILLE
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$8.00
Fresh jalapeños stuffed with crab stick and cream cheese and fried to perfection. Served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce for extra pop.
Rock N Roll Sushi - AL-010 - Huntsville (Clinton), AL
2500 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville
|Jalapeno Poppers
|$8.00
Fresh jalapeños stuffed with crab stick and cream cheese and fried to perfection. Served with headbanger dip swirled with eel sauce for extra pop.