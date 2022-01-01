Lobster ravioli in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve lobster ravioli
SALADS • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville
|Lobster Ravioli
|$12.50
Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, sweet Ricotta cheese and shallots. Baked under a slightly sweet and spicy chipotle cream sauce topped with Mozzarella. Finished with scallions. (Spicy Dish)
PASTA • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville
|Lobster Ravioli
|$12.50
Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, sweet Ricotta cheese and shallots. Baked under a slightly sweet and spicy chipotle cream sauce topped with Mozzarella. Finished with scallions. (Spicy Dish)