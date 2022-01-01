Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve lobsters

Nothing But Noodles image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$12.50
Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, sweet Ricotta cheese and shallots. Baked under a slightly sweet and spicy chipotle cream sauce topped with Mozzarella. Finished with scallions. (Spicy Dish)
Rock N Roll Sushi

2500 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp and Lobster$28.30
Served with soup or salad, fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Lobster Solo$20.95
Served with soup or salad, side of fried rice, vegetables and yum-yum sauce
Nothing But Noodles image

PASTA • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville

Avg 4.6 (4430 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$12.50
Ravioli stuffed with lobster meat, sweet Ricotta cheese and shallots. Baked under a slightly sweet and spicy chipotle cream sauce topped with Mozzarella. Finished with scallions. (Spicy Dish)
More about Nothing But Noodles

