Maki in Huntsville

Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville
|Wasabi Maki
|$15.95
Tuna, Yellow tail, Crab Stick & Cucumber Topped with Salmon served with Wasabi Sauce
|Spider Maki Roll
|$14.95
Crispy Soft Shell Crab, Cucumber, Carrot and Masago
|Futo Maki Roll
|$9.95
Sweet Tofu, Mixed Japanese Pickled Cucumber and Carrot
Maki Fresh - Huntsville
930 Bob Wallace Avenue Southwest, Huntsville
|SPICY MAKI SAUCE BTL
|$9.95
Bottle
|MAKI STEAK BOWL
|$11.99
hibachi steak, rice, sautéed onions, sautéed red bell peppers, sautéed tomatoes, diced cucumber, teriyaki sauce, creamy ginger
|MAKI SHRIMP BOWL
|$11.99
shrimp (grilled or panko), rice, romaine (tossed with sesame ginger dressing), jalapeno, red bell pepper - topped with spicy maki sauce