Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Maki in Huntsville

Go
Huntsville restaurants
Toast

Huntsville restaurants that serve maki

Item pic

SUSHI

Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi

475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wasabi Maki$15.95
Tuna, Yellow tail, Crab Stick & Cucumber Topped with Salmon served with Wasabi Sauce
Spider Maki Roll$14.95
Crispy Soft Shell Crab, Cucumber, Carrot and Masago
Futo Maki Roll$9.95
Sweet Tofu, Mixed Japanese Pickled Cucumber and Carrot
More about Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
Banner pic

 

Maki Fresh - Huntsville

930 Bob Wallace Avenue Southwest, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SPICY MAKI SAUCE BTL$9.95
Bottle
MAKI STEAK BOWL$11.99
hibachi steak, rice, sautéed onions, sautéed red bell peppers, sautéed tomatoes, diced cucumber, teriyaki sauce, creamy ginger
MAKI SHRIMP BOWL$11.99
shrimp (grilled or panko), rice, romaine (tossed with sesame ginger dressing), jalapeno, red bell pepper - topped with spicy maki sauce
More about Maki Fresh - Huntsville

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntsville

Brisket

Pudding

Nachos

Pork Belly

Salmon

Grits

Pasta Salad

Cheese Fries

Map

More near Huntsville to explore

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (232 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (392 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (235 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (348 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1124 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston