Pad thai in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve pad thai

SALADS • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai$10.00
Rice noodles tossed in a classic sweet Thai sauce with bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts and fried egg. Garnished with fresh cilantro, a lime wedge and peanuts. (Spicy Dish)
SUSHI

Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi

475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pad Thai With Tofu$14.95
Pad Thai$14.95
rice noodles in Phuket Pad Thai sauce, egg, bean
sprout, scallion, sprinkled with crushed peanut.
PASTA • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville

Avg 4.6 (4430 reviews)
Takeout
Pad Thai$10.00
Rice noodles tossed in a classic sweet Thai sauce with bean sprouts, scallions, crushed peanuts and fried egg. Garnished with fresh cilantro, a lime wedge and peanuts. (Spicy Dish)
