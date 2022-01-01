Pies in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve pies
Commerce Kitchen
300 Franklin St SE, Huntsville
|Key Lime Pie
|$8.00
|Pecan Pie
|$8.00
SALADS • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$4.00
Creamy peanut butter filling on chocolate cookie crust with a thick layer of rich chocolate ganache.
|Mango pie
|$4.00
Refreshing mango flavor in a cool creamy pie.
|Key Lime Pie
|$4.00
Created with real, Florida Key Limes in a crispy graham cracker crust.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille
2309 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville
|Fudge Pie
|$4.99
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Big Shake's Hot Chicken
4925 University Dr Suite 178, Huntsville
|Pecan Pie
|$2.99
Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro
2358 Whitesburg Dr Sw, Huntsville
|Oatmeal Creme Pie
|$3.00
Two hearty oatmeal raisin cookies loaded with our creamy vanilla frosting. [GF, DF, SF]
PASTA • NOODLES
Cookie Fix
300 Pelham Ave., Ste. A3, Huntsville
|Key Lime Pie
|$3.95
graham cracker shortbread cookie with a creamy, tart key lime filling; topped with buttercream icing and graham cracker crumbs