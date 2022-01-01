Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Toast

Huntsville restaurants that serve pies

Commerce Kitchen image

 

Commerce Kitchen

300 Franklin St SE, Huntsville

Avg 4.2 (961 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$8.00
Pecan Pie$8.00
More about Commerce Kitchen
Nothing But Noodles image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie$4.00
Creamy peanut butter filling on chocolate cookie crust with a thick layer of rich chocolate ganache.
Mango pie$4.00
Refreshing mango flavor in a cool creamy pie.
Key Lime Pie$4.00
Created with real, Florida Key Limes in a crispy graham cracker crust.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

2309 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (2112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fudge Pie$4.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Big Shake's Hot Chicken image

SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Big Shake's Hot Chicken

4925 University Dr Suite 178, Huntsville

Avg 4.1 (1334 reviews)
Takeout
Pecan Pie$2.99
More about Big Shake's Hot Chicken
Item pic

 

Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro

2358 Whitesburg Dr Sw, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oatmeal Creme Pie$3.00
Two hearty oatmeal raisin cookies loaded with our creamy vanilla frosting. [GF, DF, SF]
More about Mason Dixon Bakery & Bistro
Nothing But Noodles image

PASTA • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville

Avg 4.6 (4430 reviews)
Takeout
Mango pie$4.00
Refreshing mango flavor in a cool creamy pie.
Key Lime Pie$4.00
Created with real, Florida Key Limes in a crispy graham cracker crust.
Peanut Butter Pie$4.00
Creamy peanut butter filling on chocolate cookie crust with a thick layer of rich chocolate ganache.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Item pic

 

Cookie Fix

300 Pelham Ave., Ste. A3, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$3.95
graham cracker shortbread cookie with a creamy, tart key lime filling; topped with buttercream icing and graham cracker crumbs
More about Cookie Fix
Pieology 8049 image

 

Pieology 8049

365 Bridge Street, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8049

