Sashimi salad in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve sashimi salad

Rock N Roll Sushi - AL-022 - Huntsville (Hays Farm), AL

9056 MEMORIAL PARKWAY SOUTH, HUNTSVILLE

Takeout
Spicy Sashimi Salad$15.54
Three sashimi rockstars—red tuna, salmon, yellowtail—crab stick and cucumber piled on spring mix with sweet chili, ponzu, sriracha, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - AL-022 - Huntsville (Hays Farm), AL
Rock N Roll Sushi - AL-010 - Huntsville (Clinton), AL

2500 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville

Takeout
Spicy Sashimi Salad$15.54
Three sashimi rockstars—red tuna, salmon, yellowtail—crab stick and cucumber piled on spring mix with sweet chili, ponzu, sriracha, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - AL-010 - Huntsville (Clinton), AL

