Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Scallops in
Huntsville
/
Huntsville
/
Scallops
Huntsville restaurants that serve scallops
SUSHI
Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(884 reviews)
Hotategi Scallop
$2.15
More about Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
Rhythm on Monroe
700 Monroe St, Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(273 reviews)
Shrimp & Bay Scallop Scampi
$28.00
More about Rhythm on Monroe
Browse other tasty dishes in Huntsville
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Noodle Soup
Burritos
Edamame
Avocado Rolls
Fried Rice
Cheese Pizza
Thai Tea
More near Huntsville to explore
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Madison
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Muscle Shoals
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Tullahoma
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Cullman
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Gadsden
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Florence
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Chattanooga
Avg 4.5
(76 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(151 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(184 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(287 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(272 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(230 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston