Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Huntsville

Go
Huntsville restaurants
Toast

Huntsville restaurants that serve scallops

Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi image

SUSHI

Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi

475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hotategi Scallop$2.15
More about Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
Rhythm on Monroe image

 

Rhythm on Monroe

700 Monroe St, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Bay Scallop Scampi$28.00
More about Rhythm on Monroe

Browse other tasty dishes in Huntsville

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Noodle Soup

Burritos

Edamame

Avocado Rolls

Fried Rice

Cheese Pizza

Thai Tea

Map

More near Huntsville to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (184 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston