Seaweed salad in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve seaweed salad

SUSHI

Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi

475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed Salad$6.95
More about Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi

2500 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seaweed Salad$5.94
Sweet and savory wakame seaweed on spring mix.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi

