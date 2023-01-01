Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Toast

Huntsville restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante

6125 University Drive Northwest E-18, Huntsville

Takeout
WHITE SHRIMP FAJITAS$20.99
Eight jumbo shrimp, seasoned and sauteed, covered with a blend of queso blanco and Chihuahua cheese. Served with sauteed peppers & onions, flour tortillas, pico de gallo and sour cream. (Guacamole upon request)
SHRIMP FAJITAS$20.99
Shrimp Served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)
More about Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante
TULUM TROPICAL BAHIA

671 Martin Road Southwest, Huntsville

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SHRIMP FAJITAS$17.00
More about TULUM TROPICAL BAHIA

