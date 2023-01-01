Shrimp fajitas in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas
More about Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante
Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante
6125 University Drive Northwest E-18, Huntsville
|WHITE SHRIMP FAJITAS
|$20.99
Eight jumbo shrimp, seasoned and sauteed, covered with a blend of queso blanco and Chihuahua cheese. Served with sauteed peppers & onions, flour tortillas, pico de gallo and sour cream. (Guacamole upon request)
|SHRIMP FAJITAS
|$20.99
Shrimp Served with flour tortillas, sauteed peppers & onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Mexican butter, Mexican rice and borrachos. (Guacamole upon request)