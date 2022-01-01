Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fried rice in Huntsville

Go
Huntsville restaurants
Toast

Huntsville restaurants that serve shrimp fried rice

Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

2500 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Fried Rice$8.95
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Main pic

 

I Love Korea

404 Jordan Ln Nw, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP FRIED RICE$12.00
More about I Love Korea

Map

