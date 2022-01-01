Shrimp scampi in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
More about Nothing But Noodles
SALADS • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville
|Shrimp Scampi
|$13.50
A generous portion of shrimp and angel hair pasta sautéed in a tomato, garlic and lemon scampi sauce. Garnished with parsley and a freshly cut lemon wedge.
More about Nothing But Noodles
PASTA • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville
|Shrimp Scampi
|$13.50
A generous portion of shrimp and angel hair pasta sautéed in a tomato, garlic and lemon scampi sauce. Garnished with parsley and a freshly cut lemon wedge.