Shrimp scampi in Huntsville

Go
Huntsville restaurants
Toast

Huntsville restaurants that serve shrimp scampi

Commerce Kitchen image

 

Commerce Kitchen

300 Franklin St SE, Huntsville

Avg 4.2 (961 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$15.00
More about Commerce Kitchen
Nothing But Noodles image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$13.50
A generous portion of shrimp and angel hair pasta sautéed in a tomato, garlic and lemon scampi sauce. Garnished with parsley and a freshly cut lemon wedge.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Nothing But Noodles image

PASTA • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville

Avg 4.6 (4430 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Scampi$13.50
A generous portion of shrimp and angel hair pasta sautéed in a tomato, garlic and lemon scampi sauce. Garnished with parsley and a freshly cut lemon wedge.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Rhythm on Monroe image

 

Rhythm on Monroe

700 Monroe St, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (273 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Bay Scallop Scampi$28.00
More about Rhythm on Monroe

Map

More near Huntsville to explore

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Gadsden

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Muscle Shoals

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

