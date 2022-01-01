Steak salad in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve steak salad
More about Nothing But Noodles
SALADS • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville
|Steak Salad
|$11.00
Tender sirloin, roasted red bell peppers, grape tomatoes, fried onions, red onions and spinach with Cheddar Jack cheese atop a mound of Romaine lettuce tossed in a chipotle ranch dressing. (Spicy Dish)
More about Nothing But Noodles
PASTA • NOODLES
Nothing But Noodles
4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville
|Steak Salad
|$11.00
Tender sirloin, roasted red bell peppers, grape tomatoes, fried onions, red onions and spinach with Cheddar Jack cheese atop a mound of Romaine lettuce tossed in a chipotle ranch dressing. (Spicy Dish)
More about The Brass Tap
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
933 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville
|Tap Salad w/ Steak
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)
|Caesar Salad w/ Steak
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)