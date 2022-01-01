Steak salad in Huntsville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nothing But Noodles image

SALADS • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

6125 University Drive NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$11.00
Tender sirloin, roasted red bell peppers, grape tomatoes, fried onions, red onions and spinach with Cheddar Jack cheese atop a mound of Romaine lettuce tossed in a chipotle ranch dressing. (Spicy Dish)
More about Nothing But Noodles
Nothing But Noodles image

PASTA • NOODLES

Nothing But Noodles

4800 Whitesburg Dr #11, Huntsville

Avg 4.6 (4430 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Salad$11.00
Tender sirloin, roasted red bell peppers, grape tomatoes, fried onions, red onions and spinach with Cheddar Jack cheese atop a mound of Romaine lettuce tossed in a chipotle ranch dressing. (Spicy Dish)
More about Nothing But Noodles
The Brass Tap image

HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

933 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Tap Salad w/ Steak
Lettuce mix, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, tomato, diced apples & red onion with choice of dressing (450 - 1010 CAL.)
Caesar Salad w/ Steak
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan, croutons & Caesar dressing (740 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap

