Summer rolls in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve summer rolls

SUSHI

Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi

475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (884 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fresh Summer Rolls$6.75
Fresh rolls filled with shrimp, lettuce, and noodle. Served
with plum sauce topped with chilies and crushed peanut.
More about Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi - Huntsville (Clinton), AL

2500 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Summer Crush Roll$8.95
Your new favorite summer crush. 6 piece veggie roll topped with our signature punk rock topping. Fresh, sweet and spicy. This item is vegan and vegetarian. Roll contains avocado, spring mix, cucumber, strawberry, jalapeno, ponzu and sweet chili sauce.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - Huntsville (Clinton), AL

