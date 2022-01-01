Summer rolls in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve summer rolls
More about Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
SUSHI
Phuket Thai Restaurant and Sushi
475 Providence Main St NW, Huntsville
|Fresh Summer Rolls
|$6.75
Fresh rolls filled with shrimp, lettuce, and noodle. Served
with plum sauce topped with chilies and crushed peanut.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - Huntsville (Clinton), AL
Rock N Roll Sushi - Huntsville (Clinton), AL
2500 Clinton Ave W, Huntsville
|Summer Crush Roll
|$8.95
Your new favorite summer crush. 6 piece veggie roll topped with our signature punk rock topping. Fresh, sweet and spicy. This item is vegan and vegetarian. Roll contains avocado, spring mix, cucumber, strawberry, jalapeno, ponzu and sweet chili sauce.