Sweet and sour chicken in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve sweet and sour chicken
Wok's Up - Stovehouse
3414 Governors Drive Southwest, Huntsville
|(E5) Sweet & Sour Chicken
|$12.95
CrispY chicken breast. served with sweet & sour sauce
Maki Fresh - Huntsville
930 Bob Wallace Avenue Southwest, Huntsville
|KIDS SWEET AND SOUR CHICKEN BOWL
|$6.95
served with rice and broccoli
|SWEET & SOUR CHICKEN BOWL
|$11.25
tempura chicken tossed in sweet and sour sauce, romaine (tossed with creamy ginger dressing), broccoli, red bell pepper, rice