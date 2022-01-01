Taco salad in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve taco salad
Chop N Fresh - University
6125 University Drive Northwest, Huntsville
|Impossible Taco Salad - ONLINE
|$17.00
chopped romaine, spring mix, roasted corn, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, shredded cabbage, red onion, tortilla strips, impossibleTM meat, chipotle honey vinaigrette
Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante
6125 University Drive Northwest E-18, Huntsville
|#8 LUNCH TACO SALAD
|$14.39
Spicy beef or chicken served on a bed of fresh green lettuce and red tortilla strips, with refried beans, diced tomatoes, black olives, avocado slices, cheddar cheese, marinated onions and sour cream
|TACO SALAD
|$13.99
Spicy beef or chicken served on fresh salad greens with refried beans, red tortilla strips, diced tomatoes, black olives, avocado slices, marinated onions, sour cream and cheddar cheese
Chop N Fresh - Bob Wallace
931 Bob Wallace Avenue Southwest, Huntsville
