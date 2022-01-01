Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve taco salad

Chop N Fresh - University

6125 University Drive Northwest, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Impossible Taco Salad - ONLINE$17.00
chopped romaine, spring mix, roasted corn, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, shredded cabbage, red onion, tortilla strips, impossibleTM meat, chipotle honey vinaigrette
More about Chop N Fresh - University
Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante

6125 University Drive Northwest E-18, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
#8 LUNCH TACO SALAD$14.39
Spicy beef or chicken served on a bed of fresh green lettuce and red tortilla strips, with refried beans, diced tomatoes, black olives, avocado slices, cheddar cheese, marinated onions and sour cream
TACO SALAD$13.99
Spicy beef or chicken served on fresh salad greens with refried beans, red tortilla strips, diced tomatoes, black olives, avocado slices, marinated onions, sour cream and cheddar cheese
More about Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante
Chop N Fresh - Bob Wallace

931 Bob Wallace Avenue Southwest, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Impossible Taco Salad - ONLINE$17.00
chopped romaine, spring mix, roasted corn, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, shredded cabbage, red onion, tortilla strips, impossibleTM meat, chipotle honey vinaigrette
More about Chop N Fresh - Bob Wallace

