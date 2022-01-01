Tacos in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve tacos
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille
2309 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville
|Grilled Fish Tacos
|$11.99
|Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos
|$13.99
TACOS • EMPANADAS • TAPAS • CHEESE
La Esquina Cocina
127 Holmes Ave NW #101, Huntsville
|Solo tacos
|Taco Plate
|$18.00
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Big Shake's Hot Chicken
4925 University Dr Suite 178, Huntsville
|Taco Tuesdays
|$9.99
Only available on Tuesdays. 2 Tacos. Crispy Hot Chicken, Pico de Gallo (made w/o jalapenos), Shredded Cheese, Jalapeno Creme Fraiche or Regular Sour Cream and choice of a side. (Beer not included.)
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Urban Cookhouse
325 Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville
|Pork Tacos
|$9.00
Chipotle braised pulled pork topped with grilled onions, cabbage slaw, cilantro, and aioli on 3 soft corn tortillas.
Fiero Mexican Grill
2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville
|Al Pastor Taco
|$3.50
|3-Chorizo Taco
|$8.95
|3-Al Pastor Taco
|$8.95
HAMBURGERS
The Brass Tap
933 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville
|2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
|2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
|2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
Brickhouse Sports Cafe
7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville
|Fish Tacos
|$17.00
Blackened mahi, slaw, pico de gallo, served on corn tortillas
|Taco Salad
|$13.50
Crispy tortilla bowl stuffed with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheddar jack cheese. Your choice of taco meat or grilled chicken and served with southwest ranch.