Tacos in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve tacos

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

2309 Memorial Parkway SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (2112 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Fish Tacos$11.99
Bam Bam Shrimp Tacos$13.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
TACOS • EMPANADAS • TAPAS • CHEESE

La Esquina Cocina

127 Holmes Ave NW #101, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Solo tacos
Taco Plate$18.00
More about La Esquina Cocina
SEAFOOD • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Big Shake's Hot Chicken

4925 University Dr Suite 178, Huntsville

Avg 4.1 (1334 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Tuesdays$9.99
Only available on Tuesdays. 2 Tacos. Crispy Hot Chicken, Pico de Gallo (made w/o jalapenos), Shredded Cheese, Jalapeno Creme Fraiche or Regular Sour Cream and choice of a side. (Beer not included.)
More about Big Shake's Hot Chicken
A.M. Booth's Lumberyard

108 Cleveland Ave NW, Huntsville

Avg 4 (1145 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tacos$6.00
More about A.M. Booth's Lumberyard
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Urban Cookhouse

325 Bridge Street Suite 105, Huntsville

Avg 4.8 (1870 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Tacos$9.00
Chipotle braised pulled pork topped with grilled onions, cabbage slaw, cilantro, and aioli on 3 soft corn tortillas.
More about Urban Cookhouse
Fiero Mexican Grill

2100 Rideout Road SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.1 (279 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Al Pastor Taco$3.50
3-Chorizo Taco$8.95
3-Al Pastor Taco$8.95
More about Fiero Mexican Grill
HAMBURGERS

The Brass Tap

933 Bob Wallace Ave. SW, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)
Takeout
2 Blackened Cod Tacos
Avocado salsa verde, tomatoes, cilantro lime slaw & fresh jalapeños (755 - 835 CAL.)
2 Grilled Poblano Chicken Tacos
Poblano sauce, Cotija cheese, fire roasted red peppers, onion & cilantro (735 - 815 CAL.)
2 Steak Tacos
USDA Choice Cut Sirloin, onion, cilantro, fire roasted red peppers, Cotija & queso cheeses (545 - 625 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
Brickhouse Sports Cafe

7 Town Center Dr NW Suite 103, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish Tacos$17.00
Blackened mahi, slaw, pico de gallo, served on corn tortillas
Taco Salad$13.50
Crispy tortilla bowl stuffed with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cheddar jack cheese. Your choice of taco meat or grilled chicken and served with southwest ranch.
More about Brickhouse Sports Cafe
Superhero Chefs Huntsville

930 Old Monrovia Road Northwest Suite 3, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pancake Waffle Tacos$13.00
More about Superhero Chefs Huntsville

