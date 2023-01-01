Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve tostadas

La Esquina Cocina image

TACOS • EMPANADAS • TAPAS • CHEESE

La Esquina Cocina - @127Holmes

127 Holmes Ave NW #101, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (235 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Tostada$16.00
Sashimi grade tuna, avocado, tomatillo coulis, cilantro, onion, tomato
More about La Esquina Cocina - @127Holmes
Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante

6125 University Drive Northwest E-18, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Takeout
TRIPLE TOSTADA$14.49
Spicy beef or chicken, refried black beans and Chihuahua cheese layered between crispy corn tortillas, stacked three high on Mexican rice and topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato and queso blanco
#7 DOUBLE TOSTADA$12.99
Spicy beef or chicken, refried black beans and Chihuahua cheese layered between two crispy corn tortillas, stacked on Mexican rice and topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato and queso blanco
More about Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante

