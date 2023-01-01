Tostadas in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve tostadas
TACOS • EMPANADAS • TAPAS • CHEESE
La Esquina Cocina - @127Holmes
127 Holmes Ave NW #101, Huntsville
|Tuna Tostada
|$16.00
Sashimi grade tuna, avocado, tomatillo coulis, cilantro, onion, tomato
Phil Sandoval's Mexican Restaurante
6125 University Drive Northwest E-18, Huntsville
|TRIPLE TOSTADA
|$14.49
Spicy beef or chicken, refried black beans and Chihuahua cheese layered between crispy corn tortillas, stacked three high on Mexican rice and topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato and queso blanco
|#7 DOUBLE TOSTADA
|$12.99
Spicy beef or chicken, refried black beans and Chihuahua cheese layered between two crispy corn tortillas, stacked on Mexican rice and topped with shredded lettuce, diced tomato and queso blanco