Chicken fried steaks in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve chicken fried steaks

Potato Shack image

 

Potato Shack

1229 Josey Street, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Chicken Fried Steak Side$3.00
More about Potato Shack
Item pic

 

City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar

1421 Sam Houston Ave, Huntsville

No reviews yet
Chicken Fried Steak$13.75
Award winner right here! House-cut, tenderized, then hand-dipped and deep fried to a golden
brown. Served with our Country Gravy and a dinner roll. 13.75
Chicken Fried Steak Fingers$12.50
Hand-cut and hand-dipped Texas goodness. Served with
country gravy, a fresh baked roll and one side
More about City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar

