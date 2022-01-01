Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken noodles in
Huntsville
/
Huntsville
/
Chicken Noodles
Huntsville restaurants that serve chicken noodles
City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar
1421 Sam Houston Ave, Huntsville
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup - Monday
$2.75
More about City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar
Sam's Table
1115 University Av, Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(14 reviews)
Bowl - Chicken Noodle
$8.25
More about Sam's Table
Browse other tasty dishes in Huntsville
Fried Pickles
Chicken Fried Steaks
Chicken Salad
Cheese Fries
Cake
Chef Salad
Mac And Cheese
Salmon
More near Huntsville to explore
Spring
Avg 4.3
(83 restaurants)
College Station
Avg 4.3
(44 restaurants)
Tomball
Avg 4.6
(23 restaurants)
Conroe
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Montgomery
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Bryan
Avg 4.3
(17 restaurants)
Magnolia
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Humble
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Kingwood
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
College Station
Avg 4.3
(44 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
Lufkin
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(859 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(28 restaurants)
Tyler
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(230 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1373 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(68 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(191 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(869 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(60 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston