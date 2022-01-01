Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve chicken noodles

City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar

1421 Sam Houston Ave, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Noodle Soup - Monday$2.75
More about City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar
Sam's Table

1115 University Av, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)
Takeout
Bowl - Chicken Noodle$8.25
More about Sam's Table

