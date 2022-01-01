Mac and cheese in Huntsville
Huntsville restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Buzzed Cup
SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES
Buzzed Cup
1012 University Avenue, Huntsville
|Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
Hearty portions of creamy mac & cheese topped with pulled pork, sweet relish, cheese, raw onion, BBQ sauce, smokehouse maple seasoning, and topped with French fried onions.
|Just Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
Hearty portion of creamy mac & cheese topped with crispy garlic, ranch dressing, Cajun seasoning, and topped with French fried onions.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac & Cheese
Hearty portion of creamy mac & cheese topped with grilled chicken breast slices, crumbled bacon, crispy garlic, cheese, ranch dressing, savory seasoning, and topped with French fried onions.