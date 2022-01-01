Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve mac and cheese

SANDWICHES • CUPCAKES

Buzzed Cup

1012 University Avenue, Huntsville

Avg 4.3 (49 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
Hearty portions of creamy mac & cheese topped with pulled pork, sweet relish, cheese, raw onion, BBQ sauce, smokehouse maple seasoning, and topped with French fried onions.
Just Mac & Cheese$4.00
Hearty portion of creamy mac & cheese topped with crispy garlic, ranch dressing, Cajun seasoning, and topped with French fried onions.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac & Cheese
Hearty portion of creamy mac & cheese topped with grilled chicken breast slices, crumbled bacon, crispy garlic, cheese, ranch dressing, savory seasoning, and topped with French fried onions.
City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar

1421 Sam Houston Ave, Huntsville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Mac-N-Cheese$5.00
