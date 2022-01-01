Pork chops in Huntsville
City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar
1421 Sam Houston Ave, Huntsville
|Bourbon Glazed Pork Chops
|$14.75
These are the bomb! Marinated 24 hours in our
homemade Jim Beam glaze then grilled. Served with a
dinner roll. Amazing!
|Grilled Pork Chops
|$10.00
Hand cut boneless loin chops served with a dinner roll and
brown gravy.
|Chicken Fried Pork Chops
|$11.75
Hand cut boneless loin chops, tenderized, and freshly dipped in
our house breading and fried until golden brown. Served with
country gravy and a dinner roll.