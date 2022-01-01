Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Huntsville

Huntsville restaurants
Huntsville restaurants that serve pork chops

City Hall Cafe & Pie Bar

1421 Sam Houston Ave, Huntsville

Bourbon Glazed Pork Chops$14.75
These are the bomb! Marinated 24 hours in our
homemade Jim Beam glaze then grilled. Served with a
dinner roll. Amazing!
Grilled Pork Chops$10.00
Hand cut boneless loin chops served with a dinner roll and
brown gravy.
Chicken Fried Pork Chops$11.75
Hand cut boneless loin chops, tenderized, and freshly dipped in
our house breading and fried until golden brown. Served with
country gravy and a dinner roll.
Sam's Table

1115 University Av, Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (14 reviews)
Pork Chops 8 oz$20.00
