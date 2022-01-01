Go
Toast

Hupo Restaurant

Sichuan cuisine restaurant, Chinese people's most beloved style of cooking, is a true gem awaiting to be discovered in America. HUPO’s dedicating to present Sichuan Food in a contemporary way, and we keep the traditional virtues too. In HUPO, everything’s no-frills, we hope to see you soon.

10-07 50th Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lunch Grandma’s Tofu┇午餐家常豆腐$12.00
Vegetarian tofu dish, very popular in Szechuan homely meal
White Rice┇白饭
Mapo Tofu麻婆豆腐$16.00
A delightful trio of peppercorn, pork, and tofu. Spicy. Can do vegetarian. Rice not included
Chungking Spicy Chicken重庆辣子鸡$22.00
Crispy outside, tender inside, plenty of peppercorn and dried pepper. Rice not included.
Stewed Fish Fillet in Hot Chili Soup水煮鱼柳$21.00
Fish fillet braised with greens, garlic and chili flake. Rice not included.
White Rice 白饭$2.00
Dry-Fried Green Beans with Ground Pork┇干煸四季豆$16.00
Dry - Fried green bean with ground pork
Mustard Green Shoot Fried Rice┇川芽菜炒饭$11.00
Gluten Free. Vegetarian fried rice with egg and mustard green
Beef with Broccoli ┇西芥兰炒牛肉$18.00
Sliced beef with broccoli, wok fried
Kung Pao Chicken宫保鸡丁$16.00
Dice chicken stir fried with peanut, dried chili pepper, and garlic. Spicy. Rice not included.
See full menu

Location

10-07 50th Avenue

Long Island City NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Noodle Craft Inc.

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bella Via Restaurant

No reviews yet

Coal-fired LIC pizza and Italian specialties.

Sami's Kabab House LIC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slice Long Island City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston