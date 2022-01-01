Go
Hurricane Charley's Sushi, Raw Bar & Grill

300 West Retta Esplanade

Punta Gorda, FL 33950

Popular Items

Select Oyster Platter$18.00
Side Caesar$4.00
Tuna Tataki$14.00
Crazy Horse Roll$11.00
Chicken Ranch Pizza$14.00
Ahi Salad$18.00
Cat 4 hurricane Roll$15.00
Golden Flakes$14.00
Mahi Tacos$12.00
Hurricane Po Boy
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

300 West Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda FL 33950

